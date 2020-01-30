Curzon Energy (LON:CZN) Shares Down 2.9%

Shares of Curzon Energy PLC (LON:CZN) dropped 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.84 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.85 ($0.01), approximately 438,125 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 2,310% from the average daily volume of 18,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.88 ($0.01).

The firm has a market cap of $706,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.02.

About Curzon Energy (LON:CZN)

Curzon Energy Plc focuses on the exploration, appraisal, and development of oil and gas properties. It primarily holds leases to approximately 45,370 acres of prospective coalbed methane lands located in Coos Bay, Oregon, the United States. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

