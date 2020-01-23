Cushing Energy Income Cf (NYSE:SRF) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.24

Cushing Energy Income Cf (NYSE:SRF)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.24 and traded as high as $6.73. Cushing Energy Income Cf shares last traded at $6.53, with a volume of 6,923 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.23.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th.

About Cushing Energy Income Cf (NYSE:SRF)

The Cushing Energy Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Cushing Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of North America. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and energy related sectors. The fund primarily invests in securities of royalty trusts, exploration and production trusts, exploration and production master limited partnerships, and dividend paying value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

