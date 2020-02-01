CUSHING RENAISS/COM (NYSE:SZC) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.26

CUSHING RENAISS/COM (NYSE:SZC)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.26 and traded as low as $12.59. CUSHING RENAISS/COM shares last traded at $12.63, with a volume of 8,315 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.37 and a 200 day moving average of $13.24.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $0.1367 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in CUSHING RENAISS/COM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in CUSHING RENAISS/COM in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in CUSHING RENAISS/COM by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 120,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period.

About CUSHING RENAISS/COM (NYSE:SZC)

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

