Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cushman & Wakefield plc is a real estate services firm. The Company acquires and develops commercial properties as well as provides property leasing, facilities management, tenant representation and valuation services. Cushman & Wakefield plc is based in Chicago, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays set a $23.00 price objective on Cushman & Wakefield and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Cushman & Wakefield currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

NYSE CWK opened at $19.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -179.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.77 and its 200 day moving average is $18.66. Cushman & Wakefield has a fifty-two week low of $15.49 and a fifty-two week high of $20.80.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Cushman & Wakefield’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Tpg Asia Advisors Vi, Inc. sold 4,321,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $78,555,979.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO W Brett White sold 40,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $788,066.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 832,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,104,843.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,446,365 shares of company stock worth $80,882,183 over the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the third quarter valued at about $964,133,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the third quarter valued at about $166,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 159,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 11.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,067,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,305,000 after purchasing an additional 217,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 10.0% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,433,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,085,000 after purchasing an additional 222,160 shares in the last quarter. 68.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

