Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the December 15th total of 1,490,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 156,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 58.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 17.1% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 3,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 136.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

CUBI opened at $22.60 on Thursday. Customers Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.35 and a 52 week high of $25.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.51. The firm has a market cap of $698.44 million, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $99.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CUBI. TheStreet upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

