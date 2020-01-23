Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.00-3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.94. Customers Bancorp also updated its FY 2025

After-Hours guidance to 6.00-6.00 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CUBI. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Customers Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded Customers Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Customers Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of CUBI stock traded up $1.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.29. 3,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,686. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.00 million, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.58. Customers Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.35 and a 52-week high of $25.72.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.36 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 9.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

