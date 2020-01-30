Customers Bancorp’s (CUBI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Maxim Group

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Maxim Group in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $38.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 74.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CUBI. ValuEngine upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of NYSE CUBI opened at $21.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.67. Customers Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.35 and a 52-week high of $25.72.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $495,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Customers Bancorp by 169.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 20,141 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Customers Bancorp by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Customers Bancorp by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 12,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Customers Bancorp by 142.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

