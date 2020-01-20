Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

CUTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens increased their price target on Cutera from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Shares of Cutera stock opened at $33.91 on Friday. Cutera has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $39.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.60 and its 200 day moving average is $31.11. The firm has a market cap of $495.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 0.94.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical device company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.23. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 84.67% and a negative net margin of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $46.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cutera will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cutera by 14.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,798 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Cutera by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 218,955 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Cutera by 22.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 30,758 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cutera by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,054,106 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $42,684,000 after purchasing an additional 36,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Cutera in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.

