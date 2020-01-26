CV Sciences Inc (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CV Sciences Inc (OTCMKTS:CVSI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

CVSI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CV Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on CV Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised CV Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

In related news, CFO Joerg Grasser purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $25,650.00. 10.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OTCMKTS CVSI traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $1.17. 472,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,789. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.30. CV Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $6.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.63 and a beta of -0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.99.

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). CV Sciences had a negative net margin of 11.99% and a negative return on equity of 21.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 million. Analysts expect that CV Sciences will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CV Sciences

CV Sciences, Inc operates as a life science company. It operates through two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceuticals. The Consumer Products segment manufactures, markets, and sells consumer products containing hemp-based cannabidiol oil under the PlusCBD brand in various market sectors, including nutraceutical, beauty care, specialty foods, and vape.

