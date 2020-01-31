CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Director Sells $216,890.00 in Stock

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Director Hal W. Oswalt sold 10,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $216,890.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $423,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $21.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.07. CVB Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $23.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $119.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.77 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 40.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.65%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,150,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,027 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,566,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,299,000 after acquiring an additional 276,791 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,014,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,329,000 after acquiring an additional 33,629 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 755,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,758,000 after acquiring an additional 92,516 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 618,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,353,000 after acquiring an additional 194,626 shares during the period. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CVBF shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CVB Financial in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

