CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 38.37%. The firm had revenue of $119.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CVBF opened at $21.74 on Thursday. CVB Financial has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $23.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.54 and a 200-day moving average of $21.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVBF. BidaskClub downgraded CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

In other news, CEO Christopher D. Myers sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $349,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

