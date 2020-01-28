CVC CRED/NPV VTG FPD (LON:CCPE) Declares €0.01 Dividend

CVC CRED/NPV VTG FPD (LON:CCPE) announced a dividend on Monday, January 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of €0.01 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON CCPE opened at GBX 1 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.98. CVC CRED/NPV VTG FPD has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.94 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1.07 ($0.01).

About CVC CRED/NPV VTG FPD

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund of fund launched by Goldman Sachs International. The fund is managed by CVC Credit Partners Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Western Europe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies across diversified sectors.

