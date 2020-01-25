CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:CVV opened at $4.38 on Thursday. CVD Equipment has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $4.88. The stock has a market cap of $29.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.45 and a 200-day moving average of $3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.00.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 29.95%. The business had revenue of $5.71 million during the quarter.

About CVD Equipment

CVD Equipment Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells equipment and process solutions used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, CVD/First Nano and SDC. The company offers chemical vapor deposition systems for use in the research, development, and manufacture of aerospace and medical components, semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial applications; and rapid thermal processing systems for use in implant activation, oxidation, silicide formation, and other processes.

