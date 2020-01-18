CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.20.

NYSE:CVI traded down $0.87 on Friday, hitting $37.44. The company had a trading volume of 774,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,883. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.79. CVR Energy has a 52 week low of $37.06 and a 52 week high of $55.52.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter. CVR Energy had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 24.03%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the first quarter valued at $5,181,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 23.6% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 10,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 421.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 10,037 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 2.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 29.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,116,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,782,000 after purchasing an additional 486,569 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

