CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Rating Increased to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $38.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CVI. Citigroup decreased their price objective on CVR Energy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CVR Energy in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Shares of NYSE CVI traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.68. 566,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,261. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.35. CVR Energy has a 52 week low of $33.42 and a 52 week high of $55.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CVR Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,181,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CVR Energy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,959,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $147,927,000 after buying an additional 111,514 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in CVR Energy by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 196,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,806,000 after buying an additional 62,505 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CVR Energy by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after buying an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in CVR Energy by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

