CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $35.00

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $35.00 and last traded at $35.15, with a volume of 7503 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.27.

CVI has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in CVR Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in CVR Energy by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 109,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after buying an additional 43,432 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CVR Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $176,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in CVR Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $525,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in CVR Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,295,000. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI)

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

