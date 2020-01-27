CVR Partners LP (NYSE:UAN) Short Interest Update

CVR Partners LP (NYSE:UAN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 352,300 shares, a decline of 30.5% from the December 31st total of 507,100 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 139,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

CVR Partners stock opened at $2.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. CVR Partners has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $4.35. The company has a market capitalization of $313.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.78 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.37.

UAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered CVR Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded CVR Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered CVR Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

In other news, Director Donna R. Ecton sold 17,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total transaction of $54,625.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $38,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 5.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 188,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Partners during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Partners during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Partners during the third quarter worth about $97,000. 37.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CVR Partners

CVR Partners, LP produces, distributes, and markets nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors. CVR GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company.

