CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to Neutral

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) was downgraded by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $3.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $5.00. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on UAN. ValuEngine upgraded CVR Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered CVR Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Shares of UAN opened at $2.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.18 million, a PE ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22. CVR Partners has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $4.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.41.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $88.58 million during the quarter. CVR Partners had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVR Partners will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donna R. Ecton sold 17,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total value of $54,625.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVR Partners by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in CVR Partners by 5.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 188,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in CVR Partners during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in CVR Partners in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in CVR Partners by 157.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 23,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

CVR Partners Company Profile

CVR Partners, LP produces, distributes, and markets nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors. CVR GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company.

