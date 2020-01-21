CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of CVS Group (LON:CVSG) in a research report released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt increased their price target on shares of CVS Group from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 1,050 ($13.81) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of CVS Group from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th.

Shares of LON:CVSG opened at GBX 1,142 ($15.02) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $806.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,119.74 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 973.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.20. CVS Group has a 12 month low of GBX 362.40 ($4.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,198 ($15.76).

CVS Group Company Profile

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practice, Laboratory, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners; and clinical waste collection services, as well as specialist veterinary recruitment services.

