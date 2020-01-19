CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,198.00

CVS Group Plc (LON:CVSG) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,198 ($15.76) and last traded at GBX 1,151 ($15.14), with a volume of 4503 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,144 ($15.05).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt lifted their price target on CVS Group from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 1,050 ($13.81) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on CVS Group from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Group in a report on Friday, January 10th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,115.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 967.12. The company has a market cap of $824.54 million and a P/E ratio of 100.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.20, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

CVS Group Company Profile (LON:CVSG)

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practice, Laboratory, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners; and clinical waste collection services, as well as specialist veterinary recruitment services.

