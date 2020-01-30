CVS Health Corp to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.72 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:CVS)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for CVS Health in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn expects that the pharmacy operator will earn $1.72 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CVS Health’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.62 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CVS. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.43.

CVS Health stock opened at $70.55 on Wednesday. CVS Health has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $77.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $64.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.99 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,905,440 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $757,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,275 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,261,294 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $521,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,904 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,515,102 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $347,837,000 after acquiring an additional 364,422 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,177,740 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $236,074,000 after acquiring an additional 120,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,032,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $225,270,000 after acquiring an additional 461,366 shares during the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,605,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,338,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 427,786 shares of company stock valued at $31,726,338 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

