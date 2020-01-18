Cyanconnode (LON:CYAN) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.81

Cyanconnode Holdings PLC (LON:CYAN) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.81 and traded as low as $3.02. Cyanconnode shares last traded at $3.10, with a volume of 1,682,441 shares traded.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The firm has a market cap of $5.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3.79.

Cyanconnode Company Profile (LON:CYAN)

CyanConnode Holdings plc engages in the design, development, and sale of narrowband RF mesh networks that enable Omni Internet of Things (IoT) communications in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers wireless communication technology for smart metering, lighting, and IoT. It provides Narrowband RF mesh technology that supports multi-application networks, enabling communication with any device, including gas, water, and electricity meters, as well as street lighting and traffic lights; Optimal narrowband mesh network for applications, such as smart metering in cities; Omnimesh, a standard-based IoT platform; and Omni IoT platform provides connectivity solutions.

See Also: Why are percentage decliners important?