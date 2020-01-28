Cyanotech Corp (NASDAQ:CYAN) Short Interest Update

Cyanotech Corp (NASDAQ:CYAN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of CYAN stock opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 2.04. Cyanotech has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $4.07. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 million, a P/E ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 0.74.

Cyanotech (NASDAQ:CYAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Cyanotech had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a negative return on equity of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cyanotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cyanotech stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cyanotech Corp (NASDAQ:CYAN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of Cyanotech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Cyanotech Company Profile

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition markets worldwide. The company's products include Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the body's natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health; and Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids.

