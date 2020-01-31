CYBERAGENT INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CYBERAGENT INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CyberAgent Inc. provides internet services. Its business portfolio includes blog media website, internet ad business, game services and investment development business for smartphones and PC. CyberAgent Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

CYGIY stock opened at $17.05 on Wednesday. CYBERAGENT INC/ADR has a 12-month low of $14.44 and a 12-month high of $22.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.68.

CYBERAGENT INC/ADR Company Profile

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, Internet advertising, game, and investment training businesses primarily in Japan. The company offers a range of services, such as Internet TV station, blog, love life, and music distribution; Internet advertising agency and ad tech services; and smartphone games.

