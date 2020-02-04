Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $139.61.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Cyberark Software in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cyberark Software from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Cyberark Software in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cyberark Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, First Analysis cut Cyberark Software from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of Cyberark Software stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $138.94. 296,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,621. Cyberark Software has a 1 year low of $83.01 and a 1 year high of $148.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.95 and a 200-day moving average of $118.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.59.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $108.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cyberark Software will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cyberark Software in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Cyberark Software in the third quarter valued at $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Cyberark Software in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cyberark Software in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cyberark Software in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Cyberark Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

