Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the December 31st total of 2,220,000 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 682,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

CYBR has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cyberark Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. First Analysis cut Cyberark Software from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $143.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on Cyberark Software from $140.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cyberark Software in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 6.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 52.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,685,000 after acquiring an additional 29,900 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software during the third quarter worth about $1,639,000. Torray LLC increased its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 126.7% during the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 37.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 269,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,903,000 after acquiring an additional 73,855 shares during the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $139.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.50. Cyberark Software has a 12 month low of $83.01 and a 12 month high of $148.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 80.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.59.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $108.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cyberark Software will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cyberark Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

