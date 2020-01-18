CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CyberOptics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on CyberOptics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBE traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.00. The company had a trading volume of 159,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,084. The stock has a market cap of $171.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.54, a PEG ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.17. CyberOptics has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $25.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.80.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.39 million during the quarter. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 2.97%. Equities analysts forecast that CyberOptics will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYBE. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in CyberOptics by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in CyberOptics during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in CyberOptics during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in CyberOptics during the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in CyberOptics by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 54.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberOptics Company Profile

CyberOptics Corporation develops and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. Its sensors are being used in surface mount technology (SMT), semiconductor, and metrology markets to improve yields and productivity. The company offers multi-reflection suppression sensors for application in the SMT, semiconductor, and metrology markets; and strobe inspection modules for use in 2D automated optical inspection (AOI) systems.

