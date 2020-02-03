CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) Upgraded at ValuEngine

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of CyberOptics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

CyberOptics stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.31. 18,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,862. The company has a market cap of $162.31 million, a P/E ratio of 97.11, a P/E/G ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.17. CyberOptics has a twelve month low of $11.55 and a twelve month high of $25.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.46 and a 200-day moving average of $16.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberOptics in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CyberOptics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,914,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberOptics in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors own 54.19% of the company’s stock.

CyberOptics Company Profile

CyberOptics Corporation develops and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. Its sensors are being used in surface mount technology (SMT), semiconductor, and metrology markets to improve yields and productivity. The company offers multi-reflection suppression sensors for application in the SMT, semiconductor, and metrology markets; and strobe inspection modules for use in 2D automated optical inspection (AOI) systems.

