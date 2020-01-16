Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Trading Down 7.5%

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC) fell 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.74, 20,829 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 277,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

CYCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 7.65 and a quick ratio of 7.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average is $0.50.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts predict that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC) by 82.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,102,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 498,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 6.41% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYCC)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include CYC065, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

