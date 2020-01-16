Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) Shares Gap Up to $3.76

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CYCN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.01, but opened at $3.76. Cyclerion Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.61, with a volume of 39,010 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 6.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.40.

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter.

In related news, President Mark G. Currie sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total value of $63,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 296,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,725.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andreas Busch purchased 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $227,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,922 shares of company stock worth $133,790.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $111,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Cyclerion Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Broderick Brian C bought a new position in Cyclerion Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $399,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $404,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $430,000. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN)

There is no company description available for Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc

