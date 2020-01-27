CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Written by × January 27, 2020

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) will report ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the highest is ($0.31). CymaBay Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($1.42). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($0.29). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CymaBay Therapeutics.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital cut shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, November 24th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.56.

CBAY stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 13.12 and a quick ratio of 13.12. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBAY. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 1,372.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 6,311 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $85,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*