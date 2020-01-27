CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) will report ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the highest is ($0.31). CymaBay Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($1.42). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($0.29). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CymaBay Therapeutics.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital cut shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, November 24th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.56.

CBAY stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 13.12 and a quick ratio of 13.12. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBAY. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 1,372.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 6,311 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $85,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

