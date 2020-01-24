Cypress Energy Partners (NYSE:CELP) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.25

Cypress Energy Partners LP (NYSE:CELP) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.25 and traded as low as $8.80. Cypress Energy Partners shares last traded at $8.99, with a volume of 20,416 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CELP shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Cypress Energy Partners in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cypress Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $106.22 million, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.49.

Cypress Energy Partners (NYSE:CELP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $108.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.40 million. Cypress Energy Partners had a return on equity of 143.59% and a net margin of 3.61%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cypress Energy Partners LP will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cypress Energy Partners stock. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cypress Energy Partners LP (NYSE:CELP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 60,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. owned about 0.50% of Cypress Energy Partners as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cypress Energy Partners (NYSE:CELP)

Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. provides pipeline inspection and integrity, and water and environmental services in North America. The company operates in three segments: Pipeline Inspection Services, Pipeline & Process Services, and Water and Environmental Services. The Pipeline Inspection Services segment offers independent inspection services for various facilities and equipment, such as transmission pipelines; oil and natural gas gathering systems; pump, compressor, measurement, and regulation stations; storage facilities and terminals; and gas distribution systems.

