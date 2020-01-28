Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter.

CY stock opened at $23.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 1.84. Cypress Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $23.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. Cypress Semiconductor’s payout ratio is 37.93%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered Cypress Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.85 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine lowered Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.85 price objective on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cypress Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.81.

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $1,165,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 389,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,087,426.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Trent Thad sold 21,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $489,579.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 255,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,958,432.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,003 shares of company stock valued at $2,241,330 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cypress Semiconductor

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

