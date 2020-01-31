Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) released its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $559.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.95 million. Cypress Semiconductor had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 17.34%.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of CY stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.33. 5,427,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,471,310. Cypress Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $13.78 and a twelve month high of $23.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. Cypress Semiconductor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

In other news, CFO Trent Thad sold 21,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $489,579.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 255,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,958,432.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $1,165,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,087,426.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,003 shares of company stock worth $2,241,330. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Cypress Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Cowen lowered Cypress Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.85 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.85 price target on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.81.

About Cypress Semiconductor

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?

