Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) Rating Reiterated by Mizuho

Mizuho reissued their hold rating on shares of Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) in a research note published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. Mizuho currently has a $23.85 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen cut Cypress Semiconductor from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $23.85 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub cut Cypress Semiconductor from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cypress Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cypress Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.81.

Shares of CY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.33. The company had a trading volume of 5,427,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,471,310. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 1.84. Cypress Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $13.78 and a 1 year high of $23.55.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $559.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.95 million. Cypress Semiconductor had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 17.34%. Equities analysts predict that Cypress Semiconductor will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. Cypress Semiconductor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.93%.

In other Cypress Semiconductor news, CFO Trent Thad sold 21,003 shares of Cypress Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $489,579.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 255,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,958,432.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 25,000 shares of Cypress Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $586,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,555,755.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,003 shares of company stock worth $2,241,330 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor by 29.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 933,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,925,000 after purchasing an additional 214,313 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor by 17.0% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 179,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 26,110 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $1,269,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $1,287,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 48.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 65,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 21,302 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cypress Semiconductor Company Profile

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

