CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks set a $78.00 target price on CyrusOne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CyrusOne from $78.50 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on CyrusOne and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.36. The stock had a trading volume of 42,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,503. CyrusOne has a 1-year low of $48.94 and a 1-year high of $79.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of -410.27, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.59.

In related news, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $6,700,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,212,517. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark Skomal sold 1,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total value of $74,153.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at $377,612.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,539 shares of company stock valued at $7,974,348 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CONE. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CyrusOne in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in CyrusOne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CyrusOne by 4,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in CyrusOne by 36.4% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

