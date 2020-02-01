CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY) Sets New 12-Month High at $1.35

CytoDyn Inc (OTCMKTS:CYDY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.35 and last traded at $1.34, with a volume of 4224789 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CytoDyn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective (up from $1.00) on shares of CytoDyn in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CytoDyn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average is $0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.50 million, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.15.

About CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY)

CytoDyn Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the clinical development and commercialization of humanized monoclonal antibodies for the treatment and prevention of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection. Its lead product is PRO 140, a therapeutic anti-viral agent, which is in Phase IIb treatment substitution trial, Phase IIb extension study, Phase IIb/III pivotal trial, and Phase IIb/III investigative trial for HIV; and Phase II trial for graft-versus-host disease.

