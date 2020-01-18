Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Robert I. Blum Sells 4,950 Shares

Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $64,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,904,426.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $12.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.56 and a 200 day moving average of $11.43. Cytokinetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $14.94.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 10,351.99% and a negative net margin of 378.70%. Equities analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 16.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 12,667 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 32.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 104,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 25,783 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 166,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 5,294 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $689,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CYTK. BidaskClub lowered Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cytokinetics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.86.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

