Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CYTK. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $48,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 235,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,899,260.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 223,659 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $2,102,394.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,950 shares of company stock valued at $203,622 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYTK. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,058,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,905,000 after purchasing an additional 195,445 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,961,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,566,000 after purchasing an additional 147,849 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,589,000 after buying an additional 73,141 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 676,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,616,000 after buying an additional 133,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Cytokinetics by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 642,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after buying an additional 47,339 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CYTK traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.03. 750,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,926. Cytokinetics has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $14.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $707.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.53.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 10,351.99% and a negative net margin of 378.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cytokinetics will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?