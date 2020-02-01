Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.86.

Cytokinetics stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,384,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,986. The firm has a market cap of $726.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.51. Cytokinetics has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $14.94.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 10,351.99% and a negative net margin of 378.70%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 6,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $61,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,057 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,962.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 4,950 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $64,152.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,904,426.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,950 shares of company stock worth $203,622 over the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYTK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,058,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,905,000 after buying an additional 195,445 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,961,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,566,000 after acquiring an additional 147,849 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,589,000 after acquiring an additional 73,141 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 24.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 676,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,616,000 after acquiring an additional 133,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 220.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 196,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?