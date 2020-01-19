Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CYTK. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cytokinetics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.86.

Shares of Cytokinetics stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.14. The company had a trading volume of 654,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,263. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.43. The stock has a market cap of $745.02 million, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.53. Cytokinetics has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $14.94.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 378.70% and a negative return on equity of 10,351.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 million. Equities analysts predict that Cytokinetics will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 6,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $48,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,899,260.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 4,950 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $64,152.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,904,426.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,950 shares of company stock valued at $203,622 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 79.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 139.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 5,143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

