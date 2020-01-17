CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Brokerages expect CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) to post ($0.55) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.84). CytomX Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.72) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.96) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.22) to ($1.76). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.95) to ($2.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 90.62% and a negative net margin of 163.18%. The firm had revenue of $10.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.58 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTMX shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wedbush cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. CytomX Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

CytomX Therapeutics stock opened at $7.53 on Tuesday. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $19.75. The stock has a market cap of $351.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTMX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $8,352,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 20.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,985,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,283,000 after buying an additional 330,460 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 10.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,671,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,973,000 after buying an additional 259,355 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 188.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 331,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after buying an additional 216,330 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $1,438,000. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

