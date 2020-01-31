CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Shares Up 5.1%

CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX)’s stock price shot up 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.68 and last traded at $7.60, 438,669 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 18% from the average session volume of 371,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.23.

Several research firms recently commented on CTMX. Wedbush downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

The stock has a market cap of $345.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.05.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $10.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.58 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 90.62% and a negative net margin of 163.18%. As a group, analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics Inc will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $363,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 196.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 224,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 148,740 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTMX)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

