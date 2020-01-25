D. R. Horton (DHI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 27th. Analysts expect D. R. Horton to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The construction company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect D. R. Horton to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE DHI opened at $58.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. D. R. Horton has a 52 week low of $34.96 and a 52 week high of $59.86. The company has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.97.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised D. R. Horton to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded D. R. Horton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on D. R. Horton from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on D. R. Horton in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.89.

In related news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 22,500 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $1,242,225.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,457.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $26,019.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,970 shares of company stock worth $3,359,764 in the last three months. 6.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

