D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Declares $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the construction company on Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th.

D. R. Horton has increased its dividend by an average of 18.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. D. R. Horton has a payout ratio of 14.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect D. R. Horton to earn $5.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.1%.

DHI opened at $61.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 1.35. D. R. Horton has a one year low of $34.96 and a one year high of $61.77.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 9.20%. D. R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that D. R. Horton will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday. Buckingham Research lowered D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BTIG Research upped their price target on D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on D. R. Horton in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.46.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $26,019.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $2,091,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,992,478.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,970 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,764 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

