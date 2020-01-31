D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Director Sells $459,600.00 in Stock

D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $459,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,632.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $60.30 on Friday. D. R. Horton Inc has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $61.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 7.13 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.74. The company has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.97.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 16.32%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DHI. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on D. R. Horton from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine downgraded D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on D. R. Horton from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.46.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in D. R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth about $15,529,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in D. R. Horton by 22,964.3% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 19,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 19,290 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in D. R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in D. R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth about $1,113,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in D. R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth about $976,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

