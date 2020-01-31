D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.17 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of D. R. Horton in a research note issued on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will earn $1.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.01. Wedbush also issued estimates for D. R. Horton’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.17 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on D. R. Horton from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.46.

Shares of DHI opened at $60.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 7.13 and a quick ratio of 1.35. D. R. Horton has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $61.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.32%.

In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $459,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,994 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,632.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $26,019.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,470 shares of company stock valued at $3,819,364. 6.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in D. R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $35,941,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in D. R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $33,074,000. Man Group plc grew its position in D. R. Horton by 1,496.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 361,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,078,000 after buying an additional 339,290 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in D. R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $15,529,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in D. R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $15,061,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

