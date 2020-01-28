D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24, RTT News reports. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. D. R. Horton updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS and its Q2 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $59.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. D. R. Horton has a 1-year low of $34.96 and a 1-year high of $60.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.47 and its 200 day moving average is $51.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 16.32%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DHI. ValuEngine cut D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Buckingham Research cut D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James raised D. R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut D. R. Horton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.89.

In related news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $2,091,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,992,478.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $1,242,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,249 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,457.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,970 shares of company stock worth $3,359,764. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

