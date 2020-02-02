DA Davidson Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of First Foundation in a research note issued on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.44. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Foundation’s FY2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on FFWM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

NASDAQ FFWM opened at $16.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. First Foundation has a one year low of $12.91 and a one year high of $17.64. The firm has a market cap of $747.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.87.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. First Foundation had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $54.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.80 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. First Foundation’s payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

In related news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $165,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $330,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 30,600 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $497,862.00. Insiders sold 77,937 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,202 in the last quarter. 13.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFWM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Foundation by 565.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in First Foundation in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in First Foundation in the second quarter worth approximately $158,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in First Foundation in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in First Foundation by 29.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.17% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

