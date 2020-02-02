DA Davidson Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson analyst S. Chercover now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.91.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Graphic Packaging from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graphic Packaging presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

NYSE GPK opened at $15.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.39. Graphic Packaging has a 1 year low of $11.89 and a 1 year high of $16.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPK. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,593,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,105 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 88,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 6,511 shares in the last quarter.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

